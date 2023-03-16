Russia Downs US MQ-9 Drone Over Black Sea, America Calls 'Pattern Of Aggressive Action'

'Moscow will continue to react proportionately to any future US 'provocations,' Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said a day after the Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and downed a US military drone over the Black Sea, TASS reported. According to Shoigu, Russia will continue to react appropriately to any sabre rattling like the flight of US drones close to its border.

According to TASS News Agency, Shoigu made this statement during a telephone call on Wednesday with the US secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during which they discussed the reasons for and effects of the event involving the American unmanned aerial vehicle.

"The Su-27s dumped fuel on the MQ-9," says US Air Force official

The U.S. Department of Defense in a statement said, "A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle's propeller, causing U.S. forces to bring it down into international waters of the Black Sea early this morning, according to U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa."

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on, and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," added Hecker in the statement released by the US Department of Defence.

According to the ministry, Shoigu claimed that the incident was brought on by American actions that disregarded the flight limits that Russia had put in place for a specific area as a result of the special operation and by increased intelligence collection aimed at Russia.

Shoigu informed Austin over the phone that the US breached Russian flight regulations in a certain area, which led to the drone mishap, according to TASS, citing the Defence Ministry. According to Shoigu, US drone flights along the Crimean coastline are provocative and set the stage for an escalation of the situation.

A day after a Russian Su-27 fighter jet shot down an American military drone over the Black Sea, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier told Russia that their aircraft will continue to "fly and operate wherever international law allows," according to CNN. Austin said this "episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky, and unsafe actions in international airspace," during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group conference.

U.S. summons Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov

"So make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate as military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," Austin added.

Austin was the first cabinet official in the administration to speak candidly about the incident, which took place on Tuesday when two Russian Su-27 planes intercepted an American MQ-9 Reaper drone. Since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, the downing of the drone constituted the first direct physical interaction between Russian and US military aircraft.

"This incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation," Hecker stated.

The US drone, a MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), was detected flying over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, in breach of the temporary airspace regime's stated limitations.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador, was summoned by the US State Department to express "our strong objections," according to department spokesman Ned Price, who spoke to CNN. Lynne Tracy, the US ambassador to Russia, "has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," according to Price.