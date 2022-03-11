Russia Drawing Plans To Seize Assets Of Western Companies, Warns Putin As Sanctions Grow

As dozens of foreign companies have announced closing down their businesses in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been drawing up plans to seize the assets of the companies that have suspended their operations in the country. As Kremlin continues to push back against the sweeping sanction, the exodus of international business from Russia has affected its financial sector the most, triggering a major sovereign debt default and a deep recession.

This came at a time when several American, European, and Japanese companies from almost every sector including McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi in recent followed by many other companies have suspended their operations in Russia in the last few weeks. Speaking on the same, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that a plan has been backed for introducing external management for the foreign companies who have decided to leave Russia while those who have decided to stay back, the rights of such foreign investors will be protected.

Saying that Russia is open to anyone for operations, he added, "If someone is closing their companies in Russia, then we must act decisively to prevent any damage to Russia's local suppliers and therefore we need to introduce external management and transfer these companies to someone who wants to manage them. We have enough market instruments and mechanisms that we could use to find legal solutions to any issues that may arise."

As a part of Russia's response to the western sanctions, Putin on Thursday announced plans to exert pressure through its own economic sanctions which can include a ban on the export of timber, electronic, and telecom equipment. The government has also passed certain laws impounding $10 billion of jets leased by western companies.

Western companies continue suspending operations in Russia

Notably, as the Western governments continue to impose sanctions on Russia for exerting more pressure on Russia over his invasion of Ukraine have announced more drastic restrictions on the import of Russian gas and oil followed by major Western companies and high-profile brands taking steps to suspend their operations in retaliation to the invasion. In the recent, companies like Starbucks, McDonald's, and Burger King have also announced suspending their corporate operations in the Russian market.

Responding to imposed sanctions and suspensions, Putin while making a direct attack on the countries imposing sanctions on Russia said that the countries are doing these to explain why the lives of their people have become difficult in their own country, while Russia is honouring all of its obligations when it comes to providing energy resources to Europe. "The prices of oil are rising due to America's own fault and they are blaming Russia", he added.

Image: AP