Russia Draws Criticism At UNSC Meeting Over Missile Strikes On Dnipro That Killed Over 40

During a UN Security Council meeting held on Tuesday, which was requested by Russia, Western countries and Japan criticized Russia for the missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine that took place on Saturday. The meeting, which was held in New York, was chaired by Japan who is currently holding the council's rotating presidency, as per a report by NHK World Japan. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of violating the rights of pro-Russian citizens and defended the military operation.

However, during the UNSC meeting, some participants criticized Russia for the missile strike on Dnipro that resulted in the death of more than 40 citizens, including children. The Albanian ambassador, Ferit Hoxha, condemned the attack as a "brutal strike" that used a modern missile with a one-ton warhead and resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives. The Japanese ambassador, Ishikane Kimihiro, also criticized the attack, stating that "no arguments can justify the flagrant violation of international laws and hideous acts" witnessed in the Dnipro attack. "Russia is committing heinous crimes against Ukraine and trying to pull the wool over our eyes," UK said at the UNSC meeting.

UK says Russia is violating human rights

The UK's statement was delivered by Ambassador James Kariuki. "Colleagues, this is an invasion which, as the UN, OHCHR and the Commission of Inquiry have confirmed, continues to be marked by grave violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. By death, injury and displacement of thousands," he added. "By mass disruption of education and forced deportations of children. And of course attacks on civilian infrastructure and objects, including the devastating attacks on residential buildings in Dnipro just this weekend, which Ukrainian officials have said killed at least 40 people," he continued.

Russia says Ukrainian air defence responsible for the strike on residential complex

Russia's UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, denied that Moscow intentionally targeted a civilian facility in Dnipro. He claimed that a Russian missile landed on the apartment building as it was shot down by a Ukrainian air defense system that was located in a residential area. Some other countries' ambassadors, such as China and Brazil, did not address the attack in Dnipro specifically, but called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine. It is worth flagging that Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to the office of Ukrainian president recently resigned from his post because he alluded in one of his public statement that the residential building in Dnipro was struck as a result of Ukrainian air defence's action, as per a report from Radio Free Europe. In the past as well, Ukraine has sought to blame Russia for the strike on Poland and later the US president Joe Biden himself suggested that the strike was not a result of Russian action.