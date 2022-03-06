Amid escalations in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine is now claiming that Russian troops are dropping bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv. According to the chairman of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus, the Russian troops are now dropping bombs on residential areas that are for fortifications and military-industrial facilities. Ukraine had earlier raised claimed that the Russian forces were carrying out attacks against civilians by launching airstrikes on residential areas.

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, as cited by NEXTA, Russian forces have been carrying out attacks against civilians in Ukraine by dropping bombs in residential areas. As per reports, Chaus took to Telegram and wrote that the Russian troops are using ‘powerful indiscriminate weapons against Chernihiv like unmanned FAB-500 bombs.’ Ukraine claimed that such weapons intended for the destruction of military and industrial facilities and fortifications were now being used in residential areas in Chernihiv. Three such undetonated bombs were found on Sunday.

Russia allegedly using cluster bombs in Ukraine

Following the invasion of Ukraine, rights groups and observers had earlier said that Russia was using cluster bombs, a charge that Moscow has denied. If confirmed, deployment of this weapon, especially in crowded civilian areas, would usher in new humanitarian concerns in the conflict. Cluster bombs essentially kill indiscriminately and endanger civilians long after their use.

Cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing “bomblets” that are dispersed over a large area, intended to destroy multiple targets at once and can be delivered by planes, artillery and missiles. From Syria to Yemen, Afghanistan and Southeast Asia, unexploded ordinance from cluster bombs continues to kill and maim people years or even decades after the ammunitions were fired. Though many countries have joined a global convention limiting their use, cluster bombs are still used in conflict zones around the world.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant damaged in shelling

Triggering massive fears across Ukraine and possible unfathomable losses in many years to come, on Friday the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe's Zaporizhzhia was allegedly affected by Russia-led missile shelling. While experts have said that the loss could potentially affect central Europe for decades to come, others drew parallels with the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown disaster. Also, Ukrainian authorities stated that while there are damages to the reactor, the compartment's safety of the unit has not been affected.

Amounting to relief, it was also stated that the radioactivity levels continued being in limits, despite Russia-led shelling. Russian forces moved into territory near the plant after taking the strategic port city of Kherson and attacked the nearby city of Enerhodar to open a route to the plant late on Thursday. A local resident also uploaded a video showing Russian military vehicles in front of Enerhodar City Hall. Russian forces have currently seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Bennett said during a call with US senators on Saturday.

