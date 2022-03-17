Russia Dubs Report On Mariupol Theater Bombing 'a Lie', Says Kyiv Pinning Blame On Them

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied accusations that the Russian military had bombed a theatre in Mariupol, claiming that Kyiv was attempting to pin the blame on them. Dubbing the accusations as a 'lie', Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded that Kyiv and Washington provide all the information about military biological activity in the laboratories on the territory of Ukraine.

"Of course, the Kyiv regime immediately tried to lay the blame for everything that happened in Mariupol, in particular, for blowing up the drama theatre building, on the Russian military, who, in their opinion, allegedly dropped an aerial bomb on the theatre building. Of course, this is a lie," Maria Zakharova said.

"Once again, we demand from Kyiv and Washington to provide all the information about military biological activity in the laboratories on the territory of Ukraine, to take all necessary steps to resolve this issue. No need to say anything on the microphone, make excuses or blame, just give the documents," she added.

Mariupol theatre attack

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 21st day on Wednesday, Russian forces allegedly bombed a drama theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol, which held hundreds of civilians, including a pregnant woman, Ukrainian authorities claimed. Photos and videos of the attack that surfaced on social media showed a section of the building turned into a mound of debris with thick smoke billowing above the rubble. While windows and doors were shattered, the roof of the facility was also reportedly blown out.

Sharing detailed updates on the attack, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of "deliberately attacking civilians" with an intention of "pure terrorism." In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, "It is impossible to find words to describe the level of cynicism and cruelty with which Russian invaders destroyed a peaceful residence of the Ukrainian City by the sea," adding that it is currently impossible to determine the victims due to aggravated shelling. Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also decried the attack calling it "another horrendous war crime in Mariupol."

Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theater where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter. Save Mariupol! Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/bIQLxe7mli — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2022

Image: AP