The United States on Monday announced that it is expelling 12 members of the Russian diplomatic mission to the United Nations (UN), saying that the envoys were engaging in "operatives" violating obligations of the organisation. The diplomats are expected to leave the mission by March 7, Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said while addressing a presser at UN Headquarters in New York. He also informed that currently, he is not aware of the names yet.

US Mission to UN spokesperson Olivia Dalton in a Tweet confirmed the termination of the Russian diplomats, saying that the envoys were "intelligence operatives" who abused the privileges of residency in the US by engaging in "espionage" activities. She added, "Such activities are adverse to our national security. We are taking action in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement." These actions have been in development for several months, she revealed.

The U.S. has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security. — Olivia Dalton (@USUNSpox) February 28, 2022

This comes after earlier in February, the Russian government ousted US Deputy chief of mission Battle Gorman from Moscow. At that time State Department spokesperson Ned Price has told the Independent that Gorman's expulsion was "unprovoked" and an "escalatory step."

Diplomatic expulsions "grossly violate" UN agreement: Russian envoy

Terming the situation as "bad news," Nebenzya accused the US authorities of undertaking "hostile actions" against the Russian Mission to the UN. "This grossly violates their (US') commitments on the Host Country Agreement" that Washington signed that ensures social security for every diplomatic individual by the country he/she is settled in. "This is sad news and another demonstration of gross disrespect," Nebenzya said, adding that he would respond to the move as it is "diplomatic practice." Notably, the Russian mission to the UN is believed to consist of about 100 people.

Meanwhile, US Deputy ambassador Richard Mills responded to Nebenzya's remarks saying that "those diplomats that have been asked to leave the US were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats." He further stated that the diplomats were expelled "so that do not harm the national security of the host country."

Russia-Ukraine war

The removal of diplomats from respective missions comes at a time when Russia and Ukraine are mired in devastating military conflict ever since February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an "unjustified" war on Kyiv. The six-day-long running war has left at least 352 dead and over 1,600 injured in the ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine's health ministry informed.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine held the first round of peace talks since the war began. Ukraine has said that it only wanted an "immediate ceasefire band withdrawal of Russian troops." However, till now, there has been no final reply on the ceasefire from Russia's side as both sides have reached their respective capitals for further consultations. Meanwhile, Western powers have continued to provide economic and military support to Ukraine against Russia's military invasion. The West has also imposed heavy economic sanctions on Russia, which has paved the way to a potential financial crisis in the coming days with Russian currency witnessing a massive 20% drop against the US dollar as of Monday at noon.

(Image: AP)