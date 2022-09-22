Russia Enrolls Anti-war Protesters Directly Into Military After Mobilisation Order: Report

A monitoring group claimed that more than 1,300 individuals were arrested across Russia on Wednesday for taking part in widespread anti-war demonstrations, with some of them being directly drafted into the military. According to reports, the anti-war protests erupted in some regions of Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilisation in the country amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, images and videos on social media also showed police suppressing protesters in several cities in Russia. The footage also showed a number of protestors in central Moscow being taken by police and officials in order to control mobs that were chanting "no mobilisation in the country."

According to data released by the independent monitoring group OVD-Info, police arrested anti-war demonstrators from as many as 38 cities across the country. Maria Kuznetsova, the group's spokesperson, claimed that some of the demonstrators who had been detained by riot police were directly inducted into the Russian military, CNN reported. She claimed that one of the detainees has been threatened with prosecution for refusing to be drafted into the Armed Forces. According to the Russian government, the penalty for rejecting the draft is now 15 years in prison.

Moscow prosecutor's office warns against organising protests

Meanwhile, OVD-Info claimed that as many as 520 protesters were detained in St. Petersburg, whereas, around 500 were in Moscow. “I am not afraid of anything. The most valuable thing that they can take from us is the life of our children. I won’t give them the life of my children. I know that protests won’t help, but it’s my civic duty to express my stance. No to war!" said one of the protesters, as per the Associated Press (AP). The Moscow prosecutor's office also issued a warning that organising protests or taking part in them could result in rigorous imprisonment.

Putin announces 'partial military mobilisation'

On Wednesday, Russian President Putin has announced a "partial military mobilisation" in the country amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. In a televised address to the nation, he stressed that he was protecting the country's territories as the West seeks to "destroy" Russia. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that as many as 3,00,000 additional troops would be enlisted to join the "military operation" in Ukraine following President Putin's announcement.

Image: AP