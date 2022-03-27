Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an agreement was made to establish ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from front-line hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities. The war has led to the massive destruction of lives and resources in both countries. However, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, leading on humanitarian talks and prisoner swaps with Russia on what lies ahead, said Ukraine had made a deal with Russia for the corridors to open immediately.

"Russia forcibly removed Ukrainians", says Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

However, Deputy PM Vereshchuk has accused Russia of the removal of the Ukrainians while evacuating through the humanitarian corridors. Iryna Vereshchuk claimed, "Russia forcibly removed 40,000 Ukrainians "in an unknown direction" through "quasi-humanitarian corridors". This removal of people was not coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities," NEXTA tweeted.

#Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that #Russia forcibly removed 40,000 Ukrainians "in an unknown direction" through "quasi-humanitarian corridors". This removal of people was not coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities, Vereshchuk states. pic.twitter.com/pbPQzqzYK9 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 27, 2022

As per the sources, Speaking to the media, Vereshchuk addressed that more than 100,000 people still needed to be evacuated from Mariupol. Mariupol, home to about 400,000 people, has been under heavy bombardment for weeks. Civilians trapped there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power, or running water.

Although Russia has yet to comment or publicly verify the agreement, Vereshchuk informed that civilians trying to flee the city of Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints. Previous attempts to arrange safe passage out of the southern port city, surrounded by Russian forces, have failed.

Image: Twitter/@AminiParisa