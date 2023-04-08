Russia Evacuating People To Use Them As 'human Shield' Fearing Ukrainian Shelling: Report

Ukrainian army has claimed that fearing Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian troops are now forming "human shields" in the southern region. Russian soldiers are forcibly evacuating the people and handing Russian passports to residents of the occupied areas in South to use them as shileds against the Ukrainian shellings, said Natalia Humeniuk, who is the head of the joint press centre of Operational Command South, as reported Ukrinform.

"Forcible evacuation continues there; lists have been drawn up. Also, forcible passportization continues. They (Russians, ed.) themselves have an unstable morale because everyone is fearing Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which is talked about a lot, but they do not know where to expect it from. So they are trying to pretend that they care about local people," she said.

The spokeswoman further said that fearing attacks from Ukrainian soldiers, Kremlin troops are now gathering the civilians and sending them to those locations where the Russians plan to deploy their units, only to use these people as a human shield. The spokeswoman further noted that Russia has made this a practise and Ukraine has been observing it.

"This has already become a practise. We have long been observing this, and we always take it into account in combat operations because when we engage the Dnipro’s left bank, the most important thing for us is that the civilian population isn’t affected," Humeniuk said.

Russian army has shelled three communities in the Sumy region six times, per the Sumy Regional Military Administration."At night and in the morning, Russia shelled communities in Sumy region near the border six times: Krasnopillia, Seredyna Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka. Forty-six strikes were recorded," the statement read.

Russian troops fired AGSs more than 10 times, targeting the Krasnopillia community and the Seredyna Buda community during the night. Also, it came to light that the Russians launched 10 mines at the Velyka Pysarivka community.

Image: AP