Russia Expands Entry Ban List Of EU Citizens After Europe Agrees To 9th Sanctions Package

Russia has added more names to the 'entry ban list' which includes representatives of European institutions and EU member states, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated as per Sputnik. This comes after the unfriendly gesture of the European Union which continues to pressurise Russia through a ninth package of unilateral restrictive measures. The pressure by the European Union was built to stop the increasing Russian aggression in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The European Union continues its attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures. On December 16, 2022, the EU countries adopted the ninth sanctions package. We consider such EU actions illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council," said the ministry while talking about extending its ban list.

Further, the statement clarifies that the restrictions apply to individual members of the European Parliament. Russia has already released a list of 963 Americans who were banned from entering the country on May 22, 2022.

Russia slams EU's 'unfriendly actions'

The statement highlighted the 'double standards' of the Western political community that have blindsided the killings of residents of Donbas by the Kyiv security forces since 2014. The European Parliament has pursued means that are "aggressive and anti-Russian", as per the EU diplomatic mission. The mission has also recognised "the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism" at the meeting conducted on November 23, 2022.

"In response to unfriendly actions, the Russian side expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, for whom exit from the Russian Federation and entry into the Russian Federation is prohibited," read the statement.

In the Ukraine war, the EU and its countries have been on the side of Ukraine and have been making efforts to aid and prepare the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This assistance comes under the EU mission in which Ukraine has been provided military assistance. The Europe government and commercial structures that are producing and supplying weapons and military equipment to Kyiv, including citizens of the EU states. This has been seen as a systematic public anti-Russian move by the Putin government.

Sanctions weaken Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia has been able to fund the war through the high profit from oil and gas prices. The chief economist at research organisation Argus Media, David Fyfe said "crude oil revenues rose 41% over the past year". "Oil sales make up 40% of Russia's total exports, and so they are helping greatly to fund the war," said Fyfe. Further, he added that sanctions by the EU and other world countries have weakened Russia in other ways, "especially by blocking its access to the hi-tech components that its military sector needs".

Image: AP