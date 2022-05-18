Russia Expels 34 French Diplomats In 'retaliatory Move'; 2-week Deadline To Leave Nation

In what Moscow calls a "retaliatory move", the Foreign Ministry of Russia expelled a total of 34 French diplomats on Wednesday.

Notably, the Russian government took this decision as France in April had kicked out 35 Russian diplomats, stating it was a part of joint European action against Moscow for invading Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French Ambassador, P Levy. The Russian embassy informed Levy about the latest decision and also expressed discontent over the provocative and unjustified decision that the French authorities had taken against employees of Russian diplomatic institutions in France as "persona non grata". The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasised that this step causes serious damage to Russia-French relations and constructive bilateral cooperation.

Why did France expel Russian diplomats?

Earlier, in April, the French secret service (DGSI) revealed that they had managed to uncover a "clandestine operation" that was being carried out by six Russian agents "operating under diplomatic cover."

The same day, the French foreign ministry said that the operation "conducted by Russian intelligence services" on French territory had been dismantled. The Ministry had said that this operation was carried out by "six Russian agents" who were operating under diplomatic cover, activities that proved to be against the French government.

The French Foreign Ministry announced, "France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests."

Russia-Ukraine war

Ever since Moscow launched an aggressive military operation against neighbours Ukraine, the war has united the western nations to stand against Russia. So far, several sanctions have been imposed and several Russians have been banned from entering western nations, with over 200 private companies ceasing their operations in Russia.

It is pertinent to mention here that the French government has been firm in its stance of condemning Russia's aggressive military activities in Ukraine. On various occasions, France has also criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start a war and has also offered monetary as well as humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine.

Image: AP/ Representative