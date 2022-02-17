Russia Expels Deputy Chief Of US Mission In Moscow, US Calls It 'escalatory': Reports

Russia on Thursday expelled US diplomat Bartle Gorman, the second-highest official at the US embassy in Moscow, from the country as a conflict between the West, Russia and the NATO alliance worsened this week. Moscow instructed Gorman to “immediately leave the country,” although the former did not cite clear reasons for the expulsion. Responding to Russia’s abrupt move, the US State Department said in a statement that Russian officials’ move was “unprovoked.” Washington labelled Russia’s actions as “escalatory.”

"We call on Russia to end its baseless expulsions of US diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions," the State Department spokesperson said. "Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. "

'We will respond to the expulsion': US on diplomat expulsion by Moscow

US Moscow embassy in its retaliatory response has said that it will respond to the expulsion, Interfax news agency reported. UK and NATO lambasted Russia of provocations. US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, took to Twitter to slam Russia’s move, as she warned that Moscow is “moving toward an imminent invasion.” Russian Foreign Ministry meanwhile defended its move saying that there was “no invasion” and that it is a narrative created by the US. The United States and its allies “have been announcing officially [about invasion] since last fall, and it is not planned,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier kicked out the US Embassy staff who had been in Moscow for more than three years at the beginning of 2022. Russia’s foreign ministry had then warned that if Washington fails to reach an agreement on the issue of Russian diplomats”, another group of US diplomats will be forced to leave Russia by July 1.

Russia’s move was retaliatory to Washington’s expulsion of Russian diplomats who were asked to leave Moscow on suspicion of espionage. Moscow had previously stated that it will retaliate against Washington's planned expulsion of 27 Russian diplomats and their families. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov slammed Washington for de facto expelling Russian diplomats. The American side is trying to mislead the local and world public, deliberately distorting facts. We are credited with something that has nothing to do with reality. The situation is exactly the opposite," Antonov had reportedly stressed.