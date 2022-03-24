Amounting to a tit-for-tat approach on the part of the Kremlin, on Wednesday Russia announced the expulsion of the United States diplomats after Washington had announced to expel 12 Russian diplomats earlier. As per a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a list of expelled American diplomatic employees was declared as 'persona non grata' which translates to mean 'an unwelcome person'. Notably, Russia has not specified the number of US officials it intends to remove, as per a state-affiliated media report.

Moscow's decision amounts to a big jolt to the deteriorating ties between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, an association that has been increasingly stretched since the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine commenced on February 24.

In retaliation to 12 Russian diplomats who were ousted from the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, as well as a Russian employee of the UN Secretariat, Russia ousted a senior diplomat from the US diplomatic mission in Moscow. Reportedly, he was handed a note on Wednesday with the list of the expelled employees, however, the reason for termination of their service was not enumerated.

Russia expels US envoys in Moscow in retaliation to DC ousting Kremlin's diplomats

"The American side was firmly told that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia would receive a decisive and adequate response," Russia's official statement read.

"On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to a senior of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the TASS news agency cited the Russian Ministry on Wednesday.

"The US side has been given firm notice that any hostile action by the United States against Russia will be met with a resolute and appropriate response," read the statement while mentioning the decision came in lieu of Washington's decision to expel Russian diplomats.

On February 28, the US has announced to expel Russian officials over national security concerns, deeming them as 'intelligence operatives'.