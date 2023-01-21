Russia Explains How West Can Resolve Ukraine War; 'All Initial Hopes With Joe Biden Over'

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to worsen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the only way to reverse the trend is for Western nations to admit their mistakes and change their policies. Peskov stressed how US-Russia relations have reached their lowest point. The Russian official went on to say that all the initial hopes of good relations with the US have ended as President Joe Biden has failed to take effective measures, leading to "very bad bilateral relations" in the last two years, he added.

The last two years "have been very bad for our bilateral relations," said Peskov. They are now "probably at their lowest point, historically," he added, and "there is no hope for improvement anytime soon." He noted that the confrontation between the West and Russia is in "an upward spiral" reported RT.com.

Russia explains how West can resolve the Ukraine crisis

"We can see a growing indirect, and sometimes direct, involvement of NATO nations in this conflict," he said. The nations that back Kyiv are acting under "a delusion that Ukraine has any chance to win on the battlefield," he explained. When asked how the situation could normalise, Peskov suggested that the Western nations need to think about the 2021 proposal when Russia asked for a discussion of its concerns at the negotiation table but got dismissed. West's repentance for its "cynicism" was also in order, he added.

Recalling the Minsk agreement, the Kremlin official said, "Germany, France, and Ukraine were playing a swindle game with the Minsk agreements. Now is payback time." He said leaders of all three nations—Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, and Pyotr Poroshenko—have since stated that the deal they negotiated with Russia was meant to give Kyiv time to rebuild its military. Russia now believes that these admissions are sufficient proof that the negotiations were conducted in bad faith. Ukraine, Germany, and France "lied to the people of Donbass, as they had a terrible fate planned for them, which Russia prevented," Peskov said.

Image: AP