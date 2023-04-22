Russia: Explosive Found In Belgorod Prompts Evacuation Of 3,000 Residents

An unexploded bomb, found in a residential area of Belgorod, Russia, forced the evacuation of 3,000 local residents from their houses on Saturday, stated local Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Notably, Belgorod, which is closer to the Ukrainian border, was shaken by an explosion on Thursday that injured three persons, shattered windows of neighbouring buildings, and caused damage to a number of vehicles.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation later stated that the incident was brought on by an unintentional aerial bomb discharge from a Su-34 fighter jet. A second bomb was discovered on Shalandin Street in Belgorod on Saturday by the sappers who were working there, according to Gladkov's Telegram post.

The 'bomb' was a general purpose air-dropped bomb

Gladkov stated that a decision was taken to transport the device to a neighbouring military testing area and destroy it there. Residents of 17 nearby apartment buildings were instructed to leave the area while the operation was in progress. 90 buses have been allotted to transport the evacuated residents to temporary housing, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov added.

Gladkov said a few hours later that the contraption had been successfully taken out and that homeowners will soon be allowed to return to their residences. In a Telegram post, he said, "I made a decision - we will allocate money from the regional budget for the overhaul of this house. I hope that on Tuesday the builders will start this work. And, of course, the main emphasis is on the restoration of the five apartments that suffered the most."

The unexploded item is a general purpose air-dropped bomb designated FAB-500, reported Izvestia, a Russian publication. It added that the weapon, which weighs 500 kilogrammes (1,100 pounds), was discovered at a depth of five metres. Sergey Potapov, chief of the regional division of the Emergencies Ministry citing weapon experts stated that there is no threat of the bomb detonating.