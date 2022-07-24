Russia Expresses Willingness To Provide Monkeypox Testing Systems To Egypt

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's willingness to provide monkeypox testing system to Egypt, "if they need it," TASS reported. Lavrov made the remarks after he held a meeting with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday, 24 July.

During his visit to Cairo, Russian FM Lavrov also held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Notably, the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt announced that it will raise the level of surveillance in all the land and sea ports after the WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, The Egypt Independent reported.

In his remarks following his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Lavrov said that Russia is looking at the possibility of setting up a humanitarian project on supplying Sputnik Light vaccines to Egypt, TASS reported. He underscored that Russia has called for resolving the issues related to Ukrainian grain exports and Russian agriculture in a package.

According to Lavrov, issues related to Ukrainian grain will be resolved by setting up a coordination centre in Istanbul and assured guarantees that Ukrainians will demine the territorial waters and permit the ship to leave. Furthermore, he said that Turkey and Russia will make efforts to ensure the safety of passage in the sea.

Egyptian President calls for diplomatic solution to resolve crisis in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on July 24. During the meeting, Lavrov briefed the Egyptian President about the situation in Ukraine. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for talks and a diplomatic solution to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, according to the statement released on the Egyptian Presidential website.

He offered Egypt's support for all the efforts that would ramp up resolving the crisis politically in order to maintain international security and stability.

The spokesperson of the Egyptian President said that Lavrov handed over a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The letter focused on issues related to bilateral relations between the two nations and stressed the importance Russia attaches to strengthening bilateral ties with Egypt.

In the letter, Putin lauded Egypt's efforts to form a ministerial liaison committee to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Lavrov and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed bilateral ties with cooperation between Egypt and Russia in various areas, including grain and food supply as well as oil and gas sectors.

Image: AP