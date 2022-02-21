Last Updated:

Russia Extends Military Drills In Belarus Amid Troop Mobilisation In Ukraine

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, Moscow has extended its military drills with Belarus near Ukraine’s northern borders.

Russia

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow has extended its military drills with Belarus near Ukraine’s northern borders, according to The Associated Press. The decision of Russia comes amid fears that two days of sustained shelling between soldiers and Russian-backed separatists along the contact line in Eastern Ukraine could result in a military attack. As the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow continue to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a ceasefire in the conflict region a day after proposing talks to Putin at the Munich Security Council. 

Extension of military drills sparks concerns 

The military exercises that were originally scheduled to end in Belarus on Sunday have been extended. As per the AP report, the presence of the Russian troops has led to concerns that they might be used to attack Kyiv, which is less than a three-hour drive away. Russia held nuclear drills on Saturday and conventional exercises in Belarus and is currently undergoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for a ceasefire on Sunday. Earlier on February 19, Zelenskyy called on the Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him. While speaking at the Munich Security Conference that was also attended by several western leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Zelenskyy called Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis and even offered Russia to choose the place of meeting. 

Zelenskyy calls for ceasefire 

It is to note here that the statement from the Ukrainian President came after he and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephonic conversation on Sunday, February 20. Calling for a ceasefire, Zelenskyy tweeted, "Continuing yesterday's conversation, informed @EmmanuelMacron about the current security situation and new provocative shelling. We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence." The West has expressed fears that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine, which is reportedly surrounded on three sides by around 150,000 Russian troops, warplanes and equipments. Russia has rejected the claims of Russia to invade Ukraine. However, the Kremlin has not responded to Zelenskyy’s offer to hold a meeting. 

