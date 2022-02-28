Russia propagates misinformation about Ukraine's conduct, stated United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday. During the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield remarked, “As we speak, rockets continue to rain down across Ukraine... for an unjustifiable assault fabricated out of lies. Russia propagates lies about Ukraine's conduct." She went on to say that they will vote on a resolution that will hold Russia accountable for its ‘indefensible’ acts and breaches.

Further, in the wake of escalating unrest between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the nation's nuclear deterrent forces on "special" alert, according to Thomas-Greenfield. “President Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, even though he's invading a country with no nuclear weapons and is under no threat from NATO," she said.

UK Ambassador to the UN voted in support of calling UNGA's special session

Meanwhile on Sunday, United Kingdom Ambassador to the UN Dame Barbara Woodward voted in support of calling an emergency special session of the UNGA to discuss the Moscow-Kyiv crisis. She also encouraged all UN members to call for Russia's military to leave Ukraine immediately and to "end this war." Woodward further added, "Russia again was isolated in opposing this resolution.” She even stated that it cannot, however, prevent the rest of the world from condemning its assault on Ukraine.

Furthermore, the UNSC has agreed to convene an emergency special session in the UNGA on Ukraine for the first time in four decades. Only Russia voted against it, with 11 of the 15 member nations voting in favour. India, China and the United Arab Emirates were the only countries who abstained from voting.

Thomas-Greenfield called Putin's peacekeepers in Ukraine's separatist provinces "nonsense"

Earlier, US Ambassador to the UN had called Russian President Putin's decision to send peacekeepers to Ukraine's separatist provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk "nonsense." These remarks came after Putin had issued a proclamation declaring the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to be independent states. The Russian President had ordered Russian forces to be stationed in the Ukraine's breakaway regions to "maintain peace.”

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield had warned that has shown that turning a blind eye in the face of such antagonism will be considered to be a much more costly road. Thomas-Greenfield even added, “In doing so, he has put before the world a choice. We must meet the moment, and we must not look away," as per Hill.

(Image: AP)