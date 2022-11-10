Russia Faces Backlash Over Decision To Reinstate Military Training Programme In Schools

On Wednesday, Russia's Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov announced that Russia will be reinstating the initial military training program in Russia's schools, as per a report from Russian state news agency TASS. "It will be introduced in schools starting from the next academic year. Now it is being drafted and after January 1, it will begin to be tested," said Kravtsov, as per a report from Newsweek.

The basic military training programme teaches students how to assemble or disassemble firearms. Parents are opposing this decision and expressing their anger. The basic military training programme was a part of the school curriculum during the soviet-era.

Parents are not happy with the reinstatement of military training in school

The decision comes at a time when Moscow is struggling in the Russia-Ukraine war and when many young people chose to leave the country after the announcement of partial mobilisation instead of fighting for their nation. The soviet-era military training programme was suspended in 1993. Sergei Mironov, the head of the A Just Russia party, told reporters that the reinstatement of basic military programmes in schools will prepare Russians for confrontation with the enemy. Russia's elite has received criticism for not sending their children to the Russia Ukraine war and instead sending poor people from far off provinces.

"We must prepare our children, especially in school, not for war, but for a peaceful happy life. There is no place for basic military training and militarized physical education in the 21st century," said a parent from Moscow, to the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Sergei Mironov claimed that before the announcement by Russia's Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov, Russia's deputy defense minister Valery Gerasimov backed the reinstatement of basic military training in schools. Meanwhile, in the battlefield, Russia is withdrawing from the city of Kherson, the only regional capital it had conquered since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian forces are seeking to maintain a defensive line on the eastern side of the Dnipro river as the goal for winter is to not lose any more territory. According to satellite images, Russian forces are digging up three line trenches on the eastern side of the river to maintain a defensive line.