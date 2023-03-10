Russia Faces Losses As Ukraine Hits Back With Strikes On Warfare Stations & Logistics Hubs

Ukraine carried out a barrage of attacks in retaliation to Russian aggression by striking Russia’s control post, two logistics centres, six electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots, and six manpower clusters, as per an update shared by Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, Russia launched 95 missiles on Thursday out of which 34 were intercepted. Furthermore, Moscow's troops also carried out 31 airstrikes that involved the use of eight Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and 65 strikes that involved MLR systems. In response, Ukrainian forces shot down half of the drones.

The General Staff has also warned that the risk of a missile attack remains at an all-time high, especially in cities like Bakhmut. "Yesterday, the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on our country’s critical infrastructure and homes of the civilian population," Ukraine's General Staff said.

"The Russian aggressor does not give up his intentions to seize Ukraine. The enemy continues to apply terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law," it added.

Ukraine Air Force carries out 13 airstrikes on 'enemy manpower'

In the wake of this, Ukrainian troops continue to run offensive operations in areas like Lyman, Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Shakhtarsk as 102 attacks were repelled by forces last day. "Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force has delivered 13 airstrikes on the enemy manpower and equipment clusters, as well as an attack on an anti-aircraft missile complex at its firing position," the Ukrainian military said.

"At the same time, missile and artillery units struck a control post, six clusters, two logistics centers, three ammunition warehouses, six electronic warfare stations, and two anti-aircraft systems in a firing position," it added. So far, Ukraine has eliminated 1,56,120 Russian soldiers, according to Ukrinform.