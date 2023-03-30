Russia Facing 'slaughter-fest' As Ukraine's Forces Hold Out In Bakhmut: Top US Gen Milley

US military general on March 30 said that Ukrainian forces have maintained their position on the eastern front, rejecting dozens of attacks in and around Bakhmut, the city in the Donetsk area that has served as the focal point of Russia's onslaught over the past few months, as reported by Radio Free Europe. Hailing Ukrainians, US Military General, Mark Milley has said that, “it's a slaughter-fest for the Russians. They're getting hammered in the vicinity of Bahkmut and the Ukrainians have fought very, very well.”

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, remarked that Moscow has been unable to advance in Bakhmut over the past few weeks while Russian deaths have risen.

Russian Focus is consistent with offensive on Bakhmut

Russian forces continued to focus their offensive on Bakhmut and several other areas in Donetsk, including Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Belohoryivka, and Lyman, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian military, which reported this in its daily bulletin on March 30. Over the previous day, a total of 60 attacks had been launched in those areas by Russian forces.

Ukrainian army reportedly thwarted 28 hostile strikes in Bakhmut alone. Over the preceding day, Russian forces conducted 34 rocket salvos, 25 airstrikes, five missile strikes, and 25 missile strikes, according to the report, which also noted that the indiscriminate bombing of energy and critical assets persisted. The constant assaults on Bakhmut and its surrounds have severely depleted the Soviet soldiers' resources, as reported by Radio Free Europe.

Around 6,000 Wagner group mercenaries engaged in combat

According to CNN, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told US senators on Wednesday that there are around 6,000 Wagner group mercenaries engaged in combat in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

“They're conducting combat operations right now in Bakhmut primarily. It's probably about 6,000 or so actual mercenaries and maybe another 20 or 30,000 recruits that they get, many of whom come from prisons,” Milley told the House Armed Services Committee alongside US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“And they are suffering an enormous amount of casualties in the Bakhmut area; the Ukrainians are inflicting a lot of death and destruction on these guys.” The battle over Bahkmut has turned into a “slaughter-fest" for the Russians, Milley said.

“The Ukrainians are doing a very effective area defense that is proven to be very costly to the Russians. For about the last 20, 21 days, the Russians have not made any progress whatsoever in and around Bahkmut,” he said.

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met last week in Moscow. In an ambiguously worded position paper published last month, China reiterated its calls for a ceasefire and peace negotiations in an effort to present itself as an aspirant peace broker in recent weeks. Beijing's intentions are viewed with great scepticism in the West, and the head of NATO claimed that the alliance has noticed "some signs" that Russia is pressuring China to provide lethal assistance.