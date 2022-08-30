Russia Facing Trouble To Recruit Troops For Ukraine As Many Are 'unfit & Undertrained': US

As the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv entered day 188 on Tuesday, a senior United States Defense official stated that Russia is having trouble recruiting more soldiers to fight in Ukraine. According to a statement from the US Department of Defence, “Russia is seeking to increase the size of its military by 137,000 to 1.15 million.” An official on Monday said that Russia has suffered the loss of soldiers between the range of 60,000 and 80,000 in the unprovoked war with Ukraine. Notably, in the statement, it is mentioned that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, commanded last week that the increase would take effect in January 2023.

Highlighting the increased order, the official said, “This effort is unlikely to succeed, as Russia has historically not met personnel and strength targets". The official continued by saying, "If you look at the Russian armed forces, prior to the invasion, they may have already been 1,50,000 personnel short of their million personnel goal."

According to the statement, about a quarter of the Russian army was made up of conscripts before the invasion, with the remaining being professional troops. The US official noted that Moscow has been attempting to utilise mostly professional soldiers rather than conscripts in the battle in Ukraine. Nevertheless, there have been media reports of conscripts being sent to Ukraine's front lines with insufficient supplies and inadequate equipment.

Many of the new recruits in Russian troops are elderly, unfit, and undertrained: US

The US asserted that Russian leaders have already started to increase recruitment efforts in order to fill at least one volunteer battalion in each federal district and to create a new army corps. As per the official, Russia has removed the maximum age for new recruits, adding that many of them are "elderly, unfit, and undertrained". Therefore, "any additional personnel that Russia actually can muster by the end of the year, in fact, may not increase overall Russian combat power," as per the statement.

On August 26, a deal was reached between the Pentagon and weapon manufacturer, Raytheon, for purchasing the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) short-and medium-range anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine. As per a report from the US defence, the project will be carried out in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and is projected to be completed on August 23, 2024. The missile systems will be purchased using money authorised as a part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

(Image: AP)