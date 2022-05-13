Russia Failed To Make Substantial Advances Despite Amassing Forces In East Ukraine: UK

In its latest intelligence update about the prevailing situation in Eastern Europe, the UK Defence Ministry claimed that Russia failed to make significant advances despite concentrating forces in the eastern part of Ukraine. The UK further stressed that Russia is putting a lot of effort into the area around Izium and Severodonetsk in order to break through to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. "The primary objective on this axis is to envelop Ukrainian forces in the Joint Forces Operation area, isolating them from support or reinforcement by units in the west of the country," the UK Defence Ministry remarked.

Meanwhile, the UK also claimed that Ukrainian forces effectively prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbass. As per the UK Defence Ministry, images suggest that Russia lost substantial armoured manoeuvre units of at least one Battalion Tactical Group, as well as the deployed pontoon bridging equipment, during the crossing of the Siverskyi Donets river in the western part of Severodonetsk.

"Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky manoeuvre and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine," the ministry stated in the latest intelligence update.

'Russia running out of modern weaponry'

Earlier this week, the UK stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed flaws in Moscow's ability to carry out precision strikes at scale. The UK Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has subjected Ukraine's towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties. It even remarked that Russia is running out of modern weaponry and will be using old rockets to spread destruction wider.

UK urges International allies to impose severe sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, the UK government said in a statement that the country along with its international allies is united in its support for Ukraine. The UK government is assisting Ukraine with a wide range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military aid, as well as putting new sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the statement read. Meanwhile, addressing the G7 leaders in Germany on Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged international allies to impose severe embargoes on Russia until it fully withdraws its military from war-torn Ukraine.