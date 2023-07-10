Russia Failing To Look After Injured Troops, With 50pc Of Fatalities Preventable: UK Intel

With approximately 50% of combat fatalities preventable, Russia is unable to treat its injured soldiers on the frontlines due to a lack of medical services, UK intelligence has revealed. Russia has suffered an average of 400 casualties per day since it launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022. Most of the war casualties are attributed to the lack of immediate treatment for the soldiers and the dearth of other medical provisions at the times of war, UK's intelligence report on war, said.

"Russia is almost certainly struggling with a crisis of medical combat provision," according to UK intelligence. Influx of casualties "has likely undermined the normal provision of some Russian civilian medical services, especially in border regions near Ukraine," it added.

43,000 Russians have been killed since the launch of war: Report

The UK believes that claims made by the Russian commanders that 50% of all combat fatalities were preventable "are true." Most deaths occur due to a lack of medical help on the battlefield. This, in turn, had a devastating effect on the health of the survivors. "Very slow casualty evacuation, combined with the inappropriate use of the crude in-service Russian combat tourniquet, is reportedly a leading cause of preventable fatalities and amputations," a UK intelligence report revealed. It went on to highlight the discrepancies in the medical help and healthcare system, saying that "many dedicated military hospitals are being reserved for officer casualties."

While Russia does not officially release its own figures for war casualties, and the exact losses remain unclear, the US estimates suggest that up to 43,000 Russians have been killed since the launch of what Russia's President Vladimir Putin calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine. This figure is twice as high as the number of Ukrainians that lost lives on the battlefield. In March, Russia recorded 776 casualties in a single on the battlefield while its forces conducted the offensive. This figure slumped to about 568 a day in April during Russia's defensive position. Russian newspapers revealed that there are often supply shortages, and the lack of professional medics at the military frontlines hospitals causes deaths. Most of these facilities rely on volunteers and aren't given sufficient assistance from Russia's state authorities.