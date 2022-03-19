Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine followed by several international sanctions on Moscow, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has alerted Vladimir Putin-led country is 'falling into international isolation'. Affirming the 'whole civilized world is uniting around Ukraine', the leader outrightly labelled Russia as 'a terrorist country'. The statement holds relevance as on the pretext of carrying out a' special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian President launched military offensives on February 24.

The Communications Department of the Ukrainian Cabinet on March 18 released its Prime Minister's video address to Ukrainians wherein Shmyhal mentioned multiple amendments to the country's economic model, including food security issues.

Starting his address with 'Heroic people of Ukraine!', the Prime Minister said, "During the three weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the whole world has witnessed that Russia is a terrorist country, while Ukraine is a country of indomitable and brave people who are ready to fight to the bitter end for their land."

"Russia is falling into international isolation, and the whole civilized world is uniting around Ukraine. That's why we will definitely win!" he added.

Amid incessant military advancements by Russian forces, Ukraine has continued to put forth a fierce resistance and combat Putin's men to retain their homeland. In fact, at the outset of the war, President Zelenskyy had urged citizens and veterans, including ones behind bars or under trial, to take up arms to fight Russian encroachment. Gritty images of families breaking away, wives and children departing while male members staying back to fight the war took over the internet by storm.

"Everyone doing his or her job. The more effort we pursue to win now, the sooner that victory will come," the Prime Minister asserted.

"We cannot allow Ukrainians to be left without food"

Acknowledging minute issues amid war with Russia and reassuring citizens of basic livelihood, Shmyhal announced that food items will be distributed free of cost.

"First. Food security issues. We cannot allow Ukrainians to be left without food, so the state will directly buy essential social products from Ukrainian producers. Starting tomorrow, these products will be distributed free of charge to people in those cities that are already under siege or on the confrontation line," he said.

The leader mentioned that authorities have 'compiled a list of key social products: from cereals and grains to canned food and oil."

"As for delivery to the temporarily occupied settlements, we will involve international humanitarian organizations," he said.

Further, he addressed several reforms as follows:

Abolishing the vast majority of permits, except for those related to the country's security.

Interest-free business lending and easier access to financial resources.

The decision to simplify all customs procedures as much as possible. We aim to create the fastest customs service in the world.

Abolishing VAT, customs tax and duties immediately.

Image: Twitter/@Kabmin_UA_e/AP