Russia Finds No Reasons For Its Currency Ratings To Be Declared As 'selective Default'

Amid its relentless war against Ukraine, Kremlin on Monday stated that there are no objective reasons for Standard & Poor's (S&P) to downgrade Russia's foreign currency rating to "selective default." Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out that there are no rational reasons for such default as Moscow possesses essential capabilities to meet all of its obligations. "Such an unconstructive position of our opponents can complicate the situation," he added, as per the TASS news agency. Peskov also stated that the government has the right to comment in general on the rating agency's judgement.

The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has already spoken about this to the media, and it can only be a technical man-made default. As per the Russian Finance Ministry, the country's external public debt was $59.5 billion as of February 1, 2022, including $38.97 billion in debt on external bonded loans. There are 15 ongoing bonded loans in the Russian Federation, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2047, the ministry claimed.

Putin allows foreign currency debts to be paid in rubles to unfriendly countries

Last month, President Vladimir Putin authorised foreign currency debts to be paid in rubles to unfriendly countries in reaction to the sanctions imposed on Russia for its unabated military offensive in Ukraine. According to the decree, debtor companies or the state can open a bank account in the name of a foreign creditor in Russian banks and transfer payments to it in rubles at the Central Bank's rate on the day of payment. If the Russian debtor secures special approval, creditors from countries that have not imposed sanctions can receive payment in euros or dollars, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has no reason to fail on its obligations to pay foreign debt: Kremlin

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian Finance Ministry had previously stated that Moscow would only settle the debt in foreign currency if its foreign currency accounts were unfrozen. It stated that in case the agent banks refuse or do not respond, the Russian Federation is prepared to repay and service its foreign exchange obligations in rubles. Last week, the Kremlin asserted that there are no grounds for Russia to fail on its obligations to pay foreign debt. Kremlin spokesperson, Peskov stated that Russia has all the resources it requires to service its debt, and there are no compelling reasons for it to default on the same.

Image: AP/Pixabay