A 70-year-old Moscow woman was convicted in Russia for "discrediting the Russian army" over a conversation in a sanatorium canteen wherein she called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "handsome." Shcherbinsky District Court of Moscow fined Olga Slegina 40,000 rubles under Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses in a hearing that lasted only 5 minutes. The pensioner was sent for a trial for her conversation in the dining room of the sanatorium, wherein she made a compliment about Zelenskyy's personality. The Russian woman called Ukraine's President "handsome" and added that he has a great sense of humour, according to the NGO Memorial.

"Everyone used to laugh at his [Zelenskyy's] jokes," the Russian woman noted, referring to Ukraine's President's career as a comedian.

Court heard case in the absence of Slegina

After graduating from Kyiv National Economic University, Zelenskyy pursued a career in comedy. He also played a fictitious Ukrainian President on the hit show Servant of the People. In 2003, Zelenskyy, along with his longtime mates Shefir Serhiy, and Shefir Boris launched a public television production company called Kvartal 95 Studio. He then went on to become the legitimate head of the state of Ukraine. During interrogation, Russian the Police persuaded the visually impaired woman to put down her signature on some documents.

A defender from OVD-Info, named Lidiya Anosova, filed a petition to postpone the court session. Slegina, she stated, is being treated by a neurologist and a therapist, the defender argued. She also told the court that her client suffers from severe pain in her legs, and she cannot attend the in-person hearing. Before the judge announced the ruling, he told the court: “Slegina is not in intensive care. Walks, alive, healthy." She further continued, “The court has a different position. Slegina duly notified received the telegram, you are present. Therefore, the court considers the case in the absence of Slegina, and the court does not see any grounds for postponing the case." Then the judge sentenced the woman. The court declared Slegina guilty and an administrative fine was imposed on her. The pensioner intends to file an appeal and challenge the decision of the court.