Russia Fires 3M-14 Kalibre Missiles At Ukraine; Know About The Land-attack Cruise Missile

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 31, Russian troops fired Kalibr missiles from a ship from the Black Sea, destroying arsenal with weapons in the Zhytomyr region. As per reports, the 3M14 Kalibr is a Russian land-attack cruise missile (LACM) and an improved version of the 3M-14E “Club” LACM. It has an estimated range of around 1,500 to 2,500 km (932 to 1,553 miles) and has become a mainstay in the Russian Navy’s ground-strike capabilities.

The Kalibr missiles are considered versatile as they can be fired from a common vertical launch system that can be deployed from various types of warships and submarines, as per reports. The missile is being used by Russian forces since 2015, and it was earlier reportedly 'tested' against anti-Assad forces in Syria.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Saturday met with Ukraine's Foreign and Defence Ministers at the Marriott Hotel, which is located in central Warsaw. This meeting marks Biden's first talks with top Kyiv officials ever since Russia's assault on Ukraine began on February 24. Joe Biden, on Friday, arrived at the G2 Arena in Jasionka, Rzeszow, and met with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastern flank.

Ukrainian official says Russians entered Slavutych

The Governor of the Kyiv region said that Russian forces have entered the city of Slavutych and seized a hospital in the city. Slavutych is located north of Kyiv and west of Chernihiv, outside the exclusion zone that was established around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster. It is home to workers at the Chernobyl site.

Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Saturday that the Russians also kidnapped the city’s mayor, but some reports later in the day stated that the mayor was released swiftly. Neither claim could be verified independently. The governor said that residents of Slavutych took to the streets with Ukrainian flags to protest the Russian invasion.

“The Russians opened fire into the air. They threw flash-bang grenades into the crowd. But the residents did not disperse, on the contrary, more of them showed up,” Pavlyuk said.

