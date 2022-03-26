As the war entered its second month on Saturday, Russia, in an unexpected move, is said to have escalated the aggression against Ukraine with Russian troops firing Kalibr missile from a ship from the Black Sea. This has reportedly destroyed arsenal with weapons in the Zhytomyr region. This comes at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Doha Forum wherein he urged Qatar to increase its energy output.

Russia escalates war with Ukraine on Day 31:

#FirstOnRepublic | Russia escalates war with Ukraine on Day 31.



Russian troops fire Kalibr missiles from a ship from Black Sea, destroy arsenal with weapons in Zhytomyr region.



Watch - https://t.co/XJfVF6RKhk pic.twitter.com/Y6ui5KCjCF — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2022

Russia Ukraine war: President Zelenskyy's request to Qatar

Highlighting that increased fuel experts from Qatar could help Europe abandon the Russian oil and natural gas, Zelenskyy said Qatar was an important stakeholder in the ongoing conflict. "The future of Europe depends on you," the embattled President said.

As per the earlier reports, cities like Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Sumy have witnessed warning sirens as Russian forces engaged in a grave war with Ukrainian forces on Saturday. However, the Ukraine military forces affirmed that they are continuing to repel attacks. The statement from Zelenskyy's forces could be established by the fact that the Russian forces are still struggling to seize the national capital, Kyiv as the war has entered Day 31.

According to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces, Putin's troops have been experiencing a tough battle from the Ukrainian forces since the first day of the launch of the "military operation" in Ukraine. He said that the Russian forces suffered a major loss in terms of the killing of their combat soldiers and the destruction of a large number of advanced ammunition.

Russia confirms the killing of 1,351 Russian soldiers

Notably, on Friday, the deputy head of Russia’s military general staff confirmed the killing of 1,351 Russian soldiers. Also, he added that more than 3,800 soldiers have been injured in the "military operation".Contrary to his statement, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) estimated around 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in four weeks of the war in Ukraine.

Image: Republic World