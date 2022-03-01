Russia Fires More Missiles At Kharkiv, Renews Offensive On Kyiv; No Ukraine City Captured

As Moscow faces unprecedented western sanctions and isolation, Russian forces launched rocket attacks in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing dozens of civilians, and re-entered the capital Kyiv. The widespread use of indiscriminate weaponry such as multiple rocket launchers against residential neighbourhoods, as seen on Monday in Kharkiv, signalled that the Kremlin was prepared to use more desperate measures after failing to score a knockout blow in the early days of the war, according to The Guardian.

Russian military launched three missile strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least nine people and injuring 37 others, in what looked to be a shift in Moscow's tactics toward hitting residential areas, according to various media reports. Three children were killed, according to Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor, The Guardian reported.

Four individuals were slain when they emerged from a shelter in search of water, according to him, and a family of two adults and three children was burnt alive in their car. The attack occurred despite a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Russia's president said he was "willing to commit" to ending attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure while peace talks in Belarus were ongoing, according to the Elysée palace.

Russian soldiers failed to capture any significant Ukrainian city

Long Russian military columns could be seen marching towards Kyiv on satellite images. Maxar, a satellite imaging business, released a photo showing a 40-mile military convoy around 30 miles from the capital. As evening fell in Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded, and multiple detonations were reported. Blasts were also heard off the coast of the Sea of Azov at Mariupol. Russian soldiers, on the other hand, have failed to capture any significant Ukrainian city.

According to the Kyiv Independent newspaper, at least five civilians and two military persons were murdered in Kharkiv, with 22 civilians and 20 soldiers injured. According to Ukraine's interior ministry, dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured in the incident. The unusual assault could be reprisal for Sunday's events, when Ukrainian soldiers thwarted a Russian light armoured vehicle attempt to invade and control the city.

Moreover, AP reported, Russia is currently utilising multiple rocket launcher systems to target civilian facilities, according to Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine's former defence minister. Grad assaults were taking place in Kyiv and Mariupol, he added, amid Kremlin dissatisfaction with the lack of a military breakthrough.

Further, there was a relative pause elsewhere in Ukraine, with supermarkets reopening and inhabitants being allowed out of bomb shelters and houses for the first time since a curfew was enforced on Saturday. Despite a sluggish start to its five-day military onslaught and stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia was closing in on its strategic aim of conquering the 150-mile stretch of the Sea of Azov between the Crimean peninsula and Mariupol.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP