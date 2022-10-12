Russia Fires More Than 100 Missiles At Nikopol As War Rages On; Three Ukrainians Injured

As Russia-Ukraine war has entered a rough phase with the Crimea bridge blast, fresh attacks were reported in Nikopol, injuring at least three. According to Ukrainian officials, more that 100 missiles were fired at Nikopol by Russia overnight. The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, posted on Telegram: "The Russians tortured Nikopol district all night long... A 6-year-old girl along with her mother was seriously injured... The district came under enemy Grad and heavy artillery fire seven times."

According to Ukrinform, the injured in the attack are now in serious condition and they have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Moreover, over three dozen apartment blocks and private houses, gas pipelines, and power lines were hit in Nikopol. In the attack, two enterprises, two kindergartens, a school, shops, and the charity organization office were also damaged.

While no casualties were reported in Marhanets and Myrove communities, the officials said that they are assessing the destruction scale.

Russia launched 28 missiles, over 15 drones at Ukraine on Oct 11

In his late night address on Tuesday, Zelensky said: “Russia launched 28 missiles, over 15 drones, at Ukraine on Oct. 11. Ukrainian Armed Forces intercepted 20 missiles and shot down almost all drones.” The Ukrainian military revealed that in a counterattack in the Kherson region, Ukraine killed more than 100 Russian troops, taking the sum total up to 63,380 troops. Russia has incurred the loss of 5,181 armored fighting vehicles,1,129 drones, 2,505 tanks, 3,927 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 boats, 355 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,507 artillery systems, 268 airplanes, 235 helicopters and 182 air defense systems

Meanwhile, Russian forces also striked Zaporizhzhia overnight on 12th October, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

Putin unlikely to employ atomic weaponry, says Biden

In an exclusive interview with CNN, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly.” Biden also said that he “doesn’t think” it to be realistically probable that Putin would employ nuclear/atomic weapons.

This comes after Biden last week warned about the risk of “nuclear Armageddon”. He told CNN, threats emanating from Russia could result in catastrophic “mistakes” and “miscalculation". However, he refused to spell out how precisely the US would respond if Russia deploys a tactical nuclear device on the battlefield in Ukraine.