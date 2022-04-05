Russia Fires Seven Kalibr Missiles At Ukraine From Ship In Black Sea As War Intensifies

Russia launched another attack on Ukraine's military infrastructure by firing seven Kalibr missiles from its military ship stationed in the Black Sea, according to Russian media reports. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, the high-precision Kalibr missiles can be seen being launched into the night sky in succession towards designated Ukrainian targets. The latest development comes after reports of Russia pulling its troops from Ukraine surfaced. However, the conflict seems to be escalating after mass graves consisting of hundreds of dead bodies were recovered from Ukraine's Bucha.

It is pertinent to note that this is the second instance in just under ten days when Russia launched Kalibr missile attacks on Ukraine from the Black Sea. The target of the previous attack also were military bases in Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region.

Peace negotiations between Russia-Ukraine turn unlikely

The latest attack from the Russian side, including the alleged assault of civilians in Bucha, has made negotiations between the two countries highly unlikely. Following the recovery of dead bodies from the Ukrainian city, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'. Biden even asked for war crime trials against Putin over the alleged Bucha massacre. The chances of the war extending further were confirmed by Zelenskky, who after visiting Bucha said that Moscow's actions have made negotiations very difficult. Russia has, however, denied these reports as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that everything is staged and that the troops had left much earlier.

Most recently, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Russia does not deserve a place in the United Nations Human Rights Council after everything that was transpired in northwest Ukraine. As many as 300 bodies were recovered from the site, which according to multiple media reports were of Ukrainian civilians after the Russian forces left the region.

As of April 5, which is the 41st day of the conflict has claimed the lives of 18,500 Russian troops, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukraine has endured 3,527 civilian casualties in the country, out of which 1,430 have been killed and 2,097 are injured.