Russia FM Spokesperson Says EU's Aspiration Of Peaceful, Diplomatic Alliance Is 'fiction'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that European Union's aspirations to be regarded as a peaceful or diplomatic alliance are nothing more than a fiction and the EU's militarization programme and systematic integration of its military and political systems with NATO proves it, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Her remarks come after the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell's statement on Monday that the "Strategic Compass" plan of action was a turning point for the EU as a security provider and a very much essential step for European security and defence policy.

Zakharova further said that the EU's leadership has failed to draw the necessary inferences from its own assertion that its neighbourhood is caught in perilous circumstances. She continued by saying that one just needs to recall the US and its European allies' illegal military actions against Yugoslavia in 1999, Iraq in 2003, and Libya in 2011, all of which were carried out in direct defiance of the UN Security Council.

'Brussels is dishonest in debating the weaponization of dependence'

She claimed that Brussels is dishonest in debating the weaponization of dependence while remaining shamefully silent about European authorities wielding the same weapon against the EU Member States and their people. She said that not Russia, but the European bureaucracy failed to predict the ramifications of its restrictive policies for trans-European business links and inhabitants of EU Member States. She stated that there is a definite desire to use the topic of anti-Russian sentiment to earn political points while ignoring the concerns of ordinary Europeans.

'Kyiv's officials are preventing refugees from being evacuated to Russia'

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that Russia is accused of using Ukrainian migrants as a tool of coercion, causing them to seek asylum in the EU but in actuality, it is Kyiv's officials who are preventing refugees from being evacuated to Russia and forcing them to flee to the west. She claimed that many of them continue to attempt to reach Russia in order to be reunited with their family, but EU member states, notably Poland, hinder them from finishing their journey.

Image: AP