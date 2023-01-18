Russia Foreign Min Lavrov Calls Zelenskyy's Peace Plan 'absurd'; Says No More Negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, January 18, said that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was putting forward absurd ideas of how to handle the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reported Russia-based news agency TASS. Lavrov was speaking at a press conference devoted to 'Russian diplomacy in 2022'. "Zelenskyy puts forward completely absurd initiatives, like a 10-point plan, where everything is piled up - food security, energy security, biological security, withdrawal of Russian troops from everywhere, Russia’s repentance, tribunal and condemnation," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also stressed that negotiations with Zelenskyy were out of the question. "At least because he legally forbade negotiations with the Russian government," Lavrov claimed.

While addressing the G20 summit in mid-November by video link, Zelenskyy had proposed a 10-point 'peace plan'. He mentioned nuclear, food and energy security, the exchange of "held persons" according to the "all-for-all" formula, and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, reported TASS. The Ukrainian leader added that Kiev wished to see the establishment of an international mechanism to compensate for Ukraine’s losses from hostilities at the expense of Russian assets.

What is Zelenskky’s 10-point peace formula?

Zelenskyy first announced his peace formula at a November summit of the Group of 20 (G20) key economies. The plan summarises: