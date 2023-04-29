The Russian Embassy in Poland is protesting the seizure of its school building in Warsaw by Polish authorities, calling the move "unlawful". According to Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev, diplomatic facilities are not subject to intrusion or seizure under the Vienna Convention. What exactly is the Vienna Convention?

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is an international treaty that defines the rules for the establishment and operation of diplomatic missions, as well as the relations between host countries and the diplomatic missions they host. It was adopted in Vienna in 1961 and has been ratified by 190 countries, making it a widely accepted international law.

A look at the Vienna Convention

The Convention sets out the privileges and immunities of diplomatic missions, including the right to inviolability, which means that the premises of a diplomatic mission, such as an embassy or consulate, are protected from search, seizure, or entry by the host country's authorities. It also establishes rules for the conduct of diplomatic relations, including the duty to respect the laws and regulations of the host country while carrying out diplomatic activities. The Convention is considered a cornerstone of international law and has been used to resolve disputes between countries involving diplomatic missions.

Polish authorities have cited judgements by Polish courts

The Polish authorities have referred to judgments by Polish courts of law, but the Russian Ambassador considers these rulings to be unlawful and politicized. The bailiff service had previously demanded that the embassy vacate the school building and transfer it by April 29. Andreyev noted that instead of confrontation with the Polish authorities, Russian diplomats will comply with the demand, and the embassy has arranged apartments for the staff in their residential compound. Earlier, Andrey Ordash, the adviser-counselor at the Russian embassy in Poland, had told TASS that the Polish authorities had demanded the evacuation of the Russian school at the embassy in Warsaw by 7 p.m., which had 29 people, including children.

Russia says it will respond

The Russian embassy in Poland plans to file a formal complaint following the seizure of its school building by Polish authorities, according to Ambassador Sergey Andreyev. The envoy also stated that a response to the incident is forthcoming, but did not provide details on potential retaliatory measures.

I see no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland. This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats



--- Polish text below ---



Nie widzę… — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) April 29, 2023

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the former President of Russia, chose a more undiplomatic tone. "I see no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland. This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats," he wrote on Twitter.