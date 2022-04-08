Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused Russia of collecting corpses of those killed by Putin's forces to use them in other places for "propaganda" purposes. While speaking about the besieged Ukrainian southern port of Mariupol, he said, "They [Russians] are going to show the victims in Mariupol as if they were not killed by the Russian military - but by Ukrainian defenders of the city. To do this, the occupiers are collecting corpses on the streets and taking them out." He even added that every street in Mariupol was witnessing the "same cruelty and the same terrible crimes" that the world saw in Bucha.

He further warned that Moscow may be preparing a "mirror response" in Mariupol, following the world outcry over the mass killings of civilians in Bucha-- where the authorities found more than 400 corpses following the departure of the Russian forces. The Ukrainian President questioned: "What will happen when the world discovers the reality about what Putin's military did in Mariupol?"

He affirmed that the Russian forces killed thousands of people in Mariupol and the corpses were still lying on the streets. Notably, the Russian forces have started targeting Mariupol from the very first day of the invasion. According to the local authorities, people who are still trapped inside their houses, are facing an acute shortage of basic necessities such as food, water, electricity and medicine.

Meanwhile, during his address, Zelenskyy claimed that the city was home to more than 5,00,000 people before the Russian forces hit the city with bombs and missiles. As of now, more than 1,00,000 civilians are still trapped in the city, he claimed and added that those people need urgent "attention" and "assistance".

Situation in Borodyanka is 'much scarier' than Bucha, says Zelensky

Meanwhile, Zelensky said nd the situation in Borodyanka is "much scarier" than that in Bucha and work is underway to clear rubble in the town. “So far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such. After Bucha, this is already obvious,” he said. “It's much scarier there. More victims of Russian invaders," he added.

26 bodies recovered from Borodyanka

As the Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka , piles of bodies were found, illustrating the cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a 'captivating country' into a 'graveyard' within 44 days of the war. Citing Ukraine prosecutor general, BBC reported that the bodies of at least 26 people have been recovered from underneath the rubble of two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodyanka. According to Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, the Russian forces have deliberately targeted the residential areas as there were no military bases in the city.

Image: AP