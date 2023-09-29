In a move that has raised eyebrows and geopolitical concerns, Moscow is gearing up to significantly increase its military spending. The Kremlin has cited the need for this substantial budgetary hike, attributing it to an ongoing and, in their view, relentless "hybrid war" that Russia contends is being waged against it.

The announcement came as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the media following the release of Russia's finance ministry's draft budget for the year 2024. According to a report from CNN news, this draft budget revealed a staggering 68 percent surge in defense expenditures compared to the previous year, underscoring the Kremlin's unwavering commitment to bolstering its military capabilities.

Nearly $111 billion to be allocated for 'national defense'?

According to the draft budget, the Russian government has proposed allocating a staggering 10.77 trillion rubles (equivalent to approximately $111.04 billion) to the category of "national defense." This allocation represents an almost 70 per cent increase in defense spending compared to the preceding year.

During a conference call on Thursday, Peskov defended this substantial increase, stating, "It is obvious that such an increase is absolutely necessary because we live in a state of hybrid war, we continue the special military operation. I mean the hybrid war that has been waged against us. And this requires high costs."

Victory is the main goal, suggests Russian Finance Minister

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov further underscored the government's strategic focus on military spending when questioned about the budget's priorities for 2024 during a financial forum in Moscow. Siluanov emphasised, "The structure of the budget shows that the main emphasis is on ensuring our victory — the army, defense capabilities, armed forces, fighters — everything necessary for the front, everything necessary for victory is in the budget."

He went on to acknowledge that such a significant allocation places a substantial burden on the country's budget. However, he stressed that this is a clear and unwavering national priority. The move to escalate military spending comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and its Western counterparts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently accused the United States and other nations providing assistance to Ukraine of being "directly at war" with Russia. These developments highlight the complex and increasingly confrontational dynamics shaping Russia's defense and security policies on the international stage.