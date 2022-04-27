In a major development, Russian Federation, on Wednesday, halted the supply of natural gas to Poland after it refused to make payments in the country’s currency- rubles. As per a report by Polish web portal Onet, the deadline of payment expired last Friday, following which Moscow turned off the tap. It was confirmed by the country's largest gap supplier PGNiG and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. In the aftermath, the Minister of Climate and the Environment reassured citizens that the country had adequate reserves of raw material and that gas.

Late in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered Gazprom’s foreign contractors to only accept payments from “Hostile countries” in Rubles. However, a majority of European countries including Poland, Germany and Bulgaria refused to do so. Starting at 8 am CEO on Wednesday, Russia severed supplies of gas to Poland, making energy the latest weapon in its all-out war against Ukraine.

Interestingly, Moscow had released a notice regarding the same, which was dismissed by the west as “Gas blackmail of Europe.” Addressing reporters Andriy Yermak the chief of staff to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said “Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies. Russia is also proving that energy resources are a weapon. That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving the Russians of their energy weapons.” Meanwhile, PGNiG, Poland’s largest gas supplier said that it will file a lawsuit against Gazprom for breaching the contract.

EU poised to slash out Russian gas

Earlier in March, the bloc agreed to collectively rearm and phase out Russian gas, oil, and coal "as soon as possible." Labelling the ongoing war in Ukraine as "a tectonic shift in European history," the leaders asked European nations to preserve energy. They also revealed a strategy to reduce reliance on Russian fuel which would involve lowering consumption of fossil fuels, diversifying supply chains as well as harnessing more renewable sources of energy. For this purpose, they tasked the European Commission to make proposals by the end of May. Russia's all-out war against Ukraine nears its ninth week now.

(Image: AP)