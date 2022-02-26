Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24 and consequent international sanctions against Moscow, Vladimir Putin has suspended Kremlin's space launches and due missions from French Guiana. The confirmation surfaced a day after the European Space Agency (ESA) chief Josef Aschbacher affirmed that business with Russia 'continues' while the 'evolving situation' in Kyiv was being monitored. Putin has stalled the launch of ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin, scheduled to launch in September 2022.

Roscosmos is suspending cooperation with Europe on launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and is recalling its employees from French Guiana in response to sanctions imposed by the European Union, Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin notified.

Russia stalls space launches after sanctions by European Union

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roscosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners in organising space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and is recalling its technical personnel, including the combined launch crew, from French Guiana," Rogozin further stated on his Telegram channel.

Putin's increasing international isolation is set to impact Russia's international collaborations, especially the latest tranche of sanctions by US President Joe Biden. On the contrary, the US space agency NASA issued a media release notifying that it will continue working with all international partners, inclusive of Russian space agency Roscosmos, to keep the 'ongoing safe operations' of the International Space Station (ISS).

"The new export control measures will continue to allow US-Russia civil space cooperation," NASA's release read while adding, "No changes are planned to the agency's support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations."

Notwithstanding the current conflict, civil space cooperation remains a bridge. ESA continues to work on all of its programmes, including on ISS & ExoMars launch campaign, in order to honour commitments with Member States & partners. We continue to monitor the evolving situation. — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) February 25, 2022

Subsequently, Dmitry Rogozin had underlined that "NASA confirmed its willingness to continue to cooperate with Roscosmos. He further mentioned, "we continue to analyse the new US sanctions to detail our response."

Joint missions between Russia's Roscosmos and European Space Agency in 2022

The European rover and a Russian landing platform were set to be launched in 2018, however, Roscosmos and the ESA had delayed the process owing to technical glitches. While ExoMar's mission includes a European rover which is designed to provide information on potential signatures of life on Mars, the Russian platform would enhance its seamless descent by separating the carrier from the rover and providing with the surface platform. Apart from the said mission, numerous European-led space operations are slated to commence via Russia-sourced rockets in the years 2022 and 2023.

Further, the ESA is expected to launch the Euros 500 million mission, in association with the Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2023 from Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana, in a bid to disclose the universe's structure and expansion.

Russian scientific diaspora condemns Ukraine's invasion

Representatives of the Russian scientists' fraternity articulated a letter titled 'Stop the War' wherein 50 signatories stated, "We, representatives of the Russian scientific diaspora, are extremely outraged by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The groundless unprovoked invasion of Russian troops into a neighbouring country, accompanied by bombardments, rocket attacks and other military actions, as a result of which people die, is a terrible crime against the people of Ukraine."

Russia invades Ukraine

The three-day-old war has claimed thousands of lives already; while the Ukrainian military said that they destroyed 14 Russian fighter planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armoured vehicles, 15 artillery systems and 3,500 soldiers, they stated 120 innocent civilians have died in violent clashes from both sides. Reports suggest that while Putin's men entered the capital city of Kyiv and took over the hydroelectric plant, Russian Foreign Ministry's Maria Zakharova said Russia did not invade Kyiv to target Ukrainian cities but 'put the Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation'.

Image: AP/NASA