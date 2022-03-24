As the Russia-led war on Ukraine enters its day 29, the attacks on the war-hit eastern European country do not seem to decline. In the latest, 87 residential buildings in Kyiv are reportedly damaged following Kremlin-led missile strikes in the capital city since February 24, The Kyiv Independent reported. The statement holds relevance as on the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine.

It was brought to the fore by Kyiv City State Administration that Russian attacks have also damaged 10 private residential complexes, 12 schools, and 6 kindergartens in the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 29

Amid fierce resistance put forth by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and unrelenting military advancements by Russian troops, experts do not perceive the end of the war anytime soon. However, a UK intelligence report revealed that Putin's forces are witnessing sturdy combat operations due to which the invasion of Ukraine appears to be a far-fetched goal.

In fact, the Mayor of the capital city of Kyiv's suburb Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn has said that the Ukrainian troops, territorial defence and even police are in '80 % control of our city', while adding that the active phase of the Russian invasion shall conclude by the end of April. Also, there are reports suggesting that Kremlin forces have stalled their military advancement in many areas.

"Russian forces advancing on the city from the northeast have stalled. Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the northwest have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance," Ukraine's Defence Ministry's statement stated.

It is pertinent to mention that NATO has estimated that approximately 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. However, on the other hand, Ukraine has disclosed minimal information on the casualties of Ukrainian troops, although Zelenskyy claimed two weeks ago that roughly 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died.