As the conflict in Ukraine's eastern flank is ensuing unabated, Russia is deploying its "disinformation" arsenal and is "systemically using [other] information operations" as part of a strategy, said the UK Ministry of Defence in the intelligence update on April 19. Russia's President Vladimir Putin's regime has "cultivated multiple channels and proxies to spread disinformation" the Defence Ministry believes. It insists that such information is "intentionally created" and later shared online to manufacture consent and alter the war narrative.

According to UK's intelligence, Russia is deploying the disinformation strategy during the conflict and is propagating what UK labelled as the "narrative laundering." "Russia is promoting information from proxies and unverified social media sources which eventually percolates into more mainstream media outlets," the intelligence read. "This aims to cloud the source of the information, making it easier for the Russian state to distance itself from the message," the update further noted.

Since Russia launched an all out military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, it has been attempting to influence the information sphere manipulating the public opinion.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 April 2023.



Disinformation campaign since 2014 Maidan Revolution, Georgia incursion

Authorities in Moscow first launched the disinformation campaign in 2014, during the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to Western allies of Ukraine. The latter believes that Moscow has been propelling inauthentic claims that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO], the 30-member European and North American military alliance, has waged a direct confrontation with Putin's regime in order to justify the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Roman Osadchuk, a research associate at the Atlantic Council, an international affairs think tank based in the United States, told DW that Russia probably started such campaign and [the false claims] since the Maidan revolution in 2014 in Ukraine also known as the Revolution of Dignity that witnessed deadliest rioting in post-Soviet Ukraine's history.

It is since 2014 February that the Russians are claiming that the West is meddling with Ukraine's affairs. Social media has played a key role in Russia's war, since Moscow's troops put their boots on the battlefield in Donbass region and videos related to conflict started to circulate on TikTok as well as Telegram, an app widely used in Russia. Propaganda also spread online in 2008 during Russia's incursion into neighbouring Georgia, as Tbilisi was falsely accused of "aggression against South Ossetia."