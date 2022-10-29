Russia Completes Partial Mobilisation Of Troops As 82,000 Conscripts Deployed In Ukraine

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia has deployed 82,000 conscripts to Ukraine and is no longer recruiting people for its armed forces, as the goal of 3,00,000 recruits has already been achieved, as per a report by Sky news. 82,000 Russian conscripts are already on the battlefront in Ukraine and the remaining are being trained for combat. The partial mobilisation was announced by Moscow during the last week of September. The goal of the partial mobilisation was to reinforce troop numbers in the battlefield. Reports by NYTimes indicate that Russia is currently mounting an offensive on the eastern town of Bakhmut in the province of Donetsk.

Russia's Defence Minister was briefing the Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting, giving him updates about the war effort. This announcement comes after Putin's speech at the Valdai Club. In the speech, the Russian President said that there was no point in carrying out a tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine as it did not give Russia a military or political advantage. Russian soldiers, other than the attempt to gain control of Bakhmut, have largely transitioned into a defensive posture, according to the assessment by AEI's Institute for the Study of War.

The current situation in the battlefield

The Russian Defence Minister had recently contacted defence ministers of western leaders and claimed that Ukraine is planning a dirty bomb attack on its own territory, to escalate the war. Western nations rejected this claim and added that they will keep supporting Ukraine. During his speech to the Valdai Club, Putin said that Moscow seeks a multipolar world, adding that the US has nothing to offer to the world other than domination. The Director of Russia Studies at CNA, Michael Kofman has suggested that Russia is moving back from forward positions which it cannot defend successfully. Russian soldiers are also being deployed to the Ukraine-Belarus border, which according to Koftman's assessment is a bluff. As winter nears and snowfall begins, the pace of the war is once again expected to slow down, according to reports from the Economist, which means the war is again heading towards attrition.