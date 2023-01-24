Russia Has Deployed Thousands Of New Troops On Frontlines, Claims US Military Official

Russia has recently deployed tens of thousands of troops to the front lines in Ukraine in an effort to reinforce their position, according to a senior US military official cited in a CNN report. However, the official stated that these troops have had little impact on the ongoing conflict, as they were reportedly ill-equipped, ill-trained, and are being rushed to the front lines without proper preparation. The troops were not newly organized and they apparently began arriving on the battlefield following Russia’s stated mobilization of 300,000 new personnel in October.

It is worth flagging that the Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley had stated on Friday that Russia has suffered “significantly well over 100,000 [casualties] now,” including killed in action and wounded in action. The fear in Ukraine is that Russia is planning a spring offensive, as the snow would have melted by that time and the ground will be suitable for movement of troops. Ukraine is preparing for the spring offensive by training its forces.

Ukraine is seeking battle tanks to counter the expected Russian spring offensive

Ukraine also believes it needs armour to defend against Russia and that is why Kyiv is telling western nations that it needs battle tanks. UK has agreed to supply Kyiv with battle tanks but Germany remains hesitant. John Kirby, the US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, has said that “I certainly can't speak for the Germans on what’s going into their calculus about the Leopard tanks. The Leopards are very good and there [are] a lot of them on the European continent, and certainly, they could be effective on the battlefield. But again, what Germany does, they’ve got to decide". Another major worry of western nations is that Moscow might decide to go in for a second round of mobilisation, after the partial mobilisation that occured last year in September. However, Kremlin, as of now, has denied that a second mobilisation is on the cards.