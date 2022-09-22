Russia Has Exhausted Its Supply Of Willing Volunteers To Fight In Ukraine, Claims UK MoD

Russia is likely to struggle with the logistical and administrative challenges following its announcement of a partial mobilization of its armed forces amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to the latest intelligence update from the United Kingdom.

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin had issued an executive order following which he announced a partial mobilization on Wednesday in a televised address to his nation. Following the announcement, the Defence Minister of Russia, Sergey Shoigu later confirmed that the move would involve the mobilization of 3,00,000 reservist troops.

Citing this revelation by the Russian Defense Minister, UK’s MOD tweeted, “The move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its supply of willing volunteers to fight in Ukraine.”

Russia may struggle with logistical and administrative challenges: UK

The intelligence input further suggested that the Russian military may attempt to raise new formations with many of the reservist troops, but are unlikely to be combat effective for months.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense further claimed that “Russia is likely to struggle with the logistical and administrative challenges of even mustering the 300,000 personnel.”

(1/4) On 21 September 2022, Russia’s Putin announced a ‘partial mobilisation’ to support operations in Ukraine. Russian Defence Minister Shoigu later confirmed this would involve the mobilisation of 300,000 reservist troops. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 22, 2022

The intelligence input accepted that Putin’s move to order a partial mobilization would grant the nation’s military much-needed combat power but also asserted that the limited mobilization is likely to be highly unpopular with parts of the Russian population, as the input further stated that President Putin was accepting a considerable political risk.

Navalny slams Russia over 'recruiting' Russian prisoners in Ukraine

Previously, Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexey Navalny had accused Russia of recruiting Russian prisoners to fight against Ukraine. Navalny's accusations had come after a leaked video appeared to show Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Putin offering pardons to the prisoners of a Russian jail if they agreed to fight in the war against Ukraine.

1/16 As an inmate of a maximum-security prison, I too would like to give my opinion on the recruitment of criminals for the war. pic.twitter.com/FYqsvtBApe — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 20, 2022

The Wagner Group is supposedly a Russian private military company owned and funded by Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and a close confidant of President Putin. The group's operations are said to be "deeply intertwined" with the Russian military and the Russian intelligence community, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Furthermore, UK's intelligence update also released a representational map that shows the likely axis of both Russia and Ukraine's advance in the ongoing war.