'Russia Has Installed Multiple Rocket Launchers At Zaporizhzhia NNP:' Ukranian Official

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to stretch, with Russian forces being relentless in their pursuit of attacking Ukrainian territories, a Ukrainian official has claimed that multiple rocket launchers have been placed at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's nuclear company Energoatam also confirmed the development and stated that the Kremlin troops have installed several Grad multiple rockets near one of its six nuclear reactors.

Russian forces have placed multiple rocket launchers at Zaporizhzhia NNP

The Ukrainian nuclear company stated that Russia has violated all conditions for nuclear and radiation safety and has installed the destructive weapons in a secret space, reported The Guardian. Even though the risk of a nuclear explosion has decreased, experts have claimed that a dangerous release of radiation is still possible, as per a AP report.

Notably, this development comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday said that the risk of nuclear weapons being used by Russia against Ukraine has been reduced "for the time being". He further stated, "Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons in response to the international community marking a red line." This remark came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would only use nuclear weapons in retaliation and that the risk of nuclear war is "growing." It would be wrong to hide this fact, he added, reported BBC.

Russia under "no circumstances" would use nuclear weapons first, says Putin

Earlier, while addressing the Human Rights Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia "under no circumstances" would use the weapons first and would not threaten anyone with its nuclear power. "We have not gone mad; we are aware of what nuclear weapons are," he said, adding, "We aren't about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor."

Notably, Russia drew widespread condemnation and scrutiny after Putin declared war on Ukraine in February. Earlier, Putin had stated that the Russian Defense Ministry had "various weapons of destruction" and would "use all the means available" if required. He stressed that he was "not bluffing."

Image: AP/ Representative