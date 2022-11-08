Russia Has Just 120 Iskander Ballistic Missiles Left, Turns To Iran For Weapons: Report

Ukraine's intelligence on Monday, Nov 7 revealed that Russia only has 120 of its modern Iskander missiles left in its arsenal, and has ordered the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released a report about the ongoing war, stating that Russia's troops have already deployed and exhausted an estimated 80 percent of their modern missiles and are now in the process of procuring the missiles from the ally nation Iran. These missiles are being planned to be shipped by air to Crimea and by sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea. Moscow only has 120 missiles left, General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence directorate, told Ukrainian Pravda that while Russia's missile stocks are “almost exhausted" it is planning to procure more missiles from Tehran. “About 13 percent remains for Iskanders, about 43 percent for Kalibr-PL, Kalibr-NK missiles, and about 45 percent for Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles,” Budanov told the Ukrainian newspaper. “It is generally very dangerous to fall below 30 percent because it already goes [in]to 'NZ' [reserve stocks]. … Due to the lack of missiles and their low efficiency and accuracy, they were forced to use Iranian drones. They use 'Shahed' en masse here.”

"We know that the agreements have already been reached," Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky told The Economist.

Russian troops launched 25 Iskander missiles on Ukraine in October

Ukraine currently has no effective protection against Iran's missiles or the Iskander missiles Russia used during the course of the war, Skibitsky furthermore acknowledged. In October alone, Russian troops launched at least 25 Iskander missiles across different Ukrainian cities. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also earlier reported that Russia's air force had destroyed six Iranian-made Shahed-136 or the 'Kamikaze' drones that is shifting the dynamics of the war. A spokesman for the Air Force Command Yuriy Ihnat meanwhile stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces now needed advanced Western missile defence systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, including the US-made Patriot systems.

Russia also deployed Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system in the Belgorod region as well as on the border with Belarus. Russian forces continue carrying out offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and launching missiles and airstrikes in Ukraine via the neighbouring territories, it said in a statement. Russian forces also bolstered its air power combat operations, destroying the critical infrastructure of settlements in the regions of active hostilities.