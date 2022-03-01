Russia Has No Plans To Pull Out Its Diplomats From Canada: Russian Envoy Rebuts Reports

In response to the media reports which stated that the Russian diplomatic mission is preparing to evacuate all of its employees from Canada, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that these claims are false. Stepanov’s remarks came after a correspondent named Muhammad Lila, who had worked for CBC and CNN, tweeted, “Russia is making preparations to withdraw its diplomats from Canada.” As per the tweet post, he further claimed that full diplomatic pullout from a number of other Western countries is likewise possible.

BREAKING: Russia is making preparations to withdraw its diplomats from Canada.



Not some diplomats — all of them.



Full diplomatic withdrawal from several other western nations will likely also take place. — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) February 28, 2022

In response to the claims, Russian envoy Stepanov informed Sputnik, “We are ready for any development of events. But at the moment there are no such plans."

In addition to this, amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, Ottawa has pledged an extra $20 million in military supplies to Ukraine on Monday, which includes helmets, body armour, gas masks, as well as night vision equipment. Further, the Canadian government has also authorised $6.1 million in lethal military aid to Ukraine, and a loan of up to $393 million, Sputnik reported.

Canada imposes sanctions on Russia

Furthermore, Canada has imposed sanctions on Russia after the Russian government recognised Ukraine's two breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent states. To contribute to the international condemnation of Moscow's military intervention in Kyiv, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau banned all Canadian financial institutions from transacting with the Russian Central Bank on Monday.

Canada's decision to suspend Russia's International Currency reserves from its platforms has been seen as an effort to limit President Putin's ability to fund the ongoing slaughter in Ukraine. Canadian PM Trudeau tweeted, “Effective immediately, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the Russian Central Bank.”

Effective immediately, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the Russian Central Bank – eliminating its ability to deploy Russia’s international currency reserves and further restricting Putin’s ability to finance his war of choice. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022

Earlier on February 24, the Canadian Prime Minister had placed more sanctions on Moscow. The significant breakthrough occurred following Trudeau's participation in a virtual G-7 meeting with United States President Joe Biden. The penalties, according to Trudeau, would target 58 individuals and businesses linked to Russia, including members of Russia's elite as well as their families. The penalties would also affect members of the Russian Security Council, PM added.

(Image: AP)