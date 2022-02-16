Russia Has No Plans To Relocate Its Embassy In Ukraine From Kyiv: Reports

Russia has no plans to relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv, media agency Sputnik reported citing a source. "No, our foreign missions continue to work. There are no such plans," the source told Sputnik, in response to a query about if the Russian side plans to temporarily relocate the embassy to Kharkov or Odessa in the wake of the transfer of Western embassies from Ukraine's capital.

Kyiv and Western countries, particularly the United States, have recently expressed worry about Russia's apparent escalation in aggressive acts near Ukraine's borders. Washington, on the other hand, transferred part of its workers from the Ukrainian capital to Lviv. The Kremlin has often stated that Russia has the right to move soldiers within its national territory, while also pointing out that NATO's military action near Russia's borders has expanded dramatically, which Moscow views as a danger to national security.

Russia Ukraine crisis

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed a security conversation with the West on Tuesday, and his military reported pulling back some soldiers near Ukraine. However, US President Joe Biden stated that the US had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion remained a distinct possibility. Putin has stated that he does not want a war and will rely on negotiations to eliminate any possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the future.

At the same time, Putin refused to commit to a complete troop withdrawal, stating that Russia's next steps in the standoff will be determined by how the situation develops. Biden, on the other hand, stated that the US would continue to give diplomacy every chance to prevent a Russian invasion in remarks at the White House, but he sounded suspicious about Moscow's intentions. Biden also stated that the United States and its allies will not compromise essential principles when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty.

150,000 Russian troops stationed near Ukraine and Belarus

The United States and its European allies remained hesitant, saying they needed to see signs of a Russian retreat. According to Biden, 150,000 Russian troops are now stationed near Ukraine and Belarus, up from a previous US estimate of 130,000 troops. The United States and NATO, which continue to warn that Russia could invade at any time, have dispatched soldiers and military supplies to Eastern European allies. Russia has vehemently rejected any such ambitions.

It wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet republics out of the alliance, stop weapon deployments near Russian borders, and withdraw troops from Eastern Europe. The US and its allies have flatly rejected those demands, but have offered to meet with Russia to discuss ways to strengthen European security.

