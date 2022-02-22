Russia Has No Plans To 'restore Empire', Putin Says During Azerbaijani President's Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that he does not plan to restore Russia's empire as claimed by the West after he ordered the formal recognition of pro-Russian rebel provinces in Russian Duma. As he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Putin stated, "We predicted speculation that Russia plans to restore (its) empire within imperial borders, this absolutely does not correspond with reality," according to Russian state-affiliated press reports.

The Russian leader's remarks came as he ordered combat troops, who he said will conduct 'peacekeeping functions,' to the eastern flank of Ukraine newly declared as 'independent'. Putin also questioned Ukraine's sovereignty, as he accused Kyiv's ruling government of accomplishing West's interests. Moscow "recognised the new geopolitical realities" after the fall of the Soviet Union, and coordinates with "all independent countries in the post-Soviet space," Putin asserted in a defiant speech made on state TV. Ukraine, he said, "is being used by third countries to create threats towards Russia."

"Unfortunately after the coup d'etat in Ukraine, we do not see such a level and quality of interaction with Ukraine. It disappeared," Putin said in his televised remarks after he signed decrees to send troops to breakaway regions. He was referring to Ukraine's 2014 pro-Western revolution known as the "Russian Spring” when Ukraine’s Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation after a military intervention.

Russia 'always acted very carefully, based on interests of all states involved': Putin

“Even in acute situations, such as, for example, the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, we have always acted very carefully, based on the interests of all the states involved,” the Russian President noted on Tuesday. He stressed that CSTO providing military assistance to Kazakhstani authorities to tackle January riot-like protests hijacked by terrorists shows that “Russia only supports the sovereignty of our neighbours, strengthens it in every possible way.” “We intend to continue this work towards all our neighbours, and the situation with Ukraine is different," the Russian President said.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday questioned Ukraine’s right to sovereignty, as he stressed the ruling government in Kyiv did not represent the country’s constituent parts. “If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to Interfax news agency. “I don’t think anyone can claim that the Ukrainian regime, since the 2014 coup d’état, represents all the people living on the territory of the Ukrainian state,” Lavrov further stressed.

Image: AP