'Russia Has Used 60% Of All Its Missiles Since Inception Of War', Claims Ukraine Military

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used up to 60 per cent of the high-precision weapons stockpile, according to the Ukrainian Military Intelligence. Sharing the data on Telegram, the intelligence report of the Ukrainian military said that Russia has mostly used its ballistic missiles.

Vadym Skibitsky, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, on Thursday, informed that the use of ballistic missiles on the territory of Ukraine has not been recorded for a long time.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, Russia has most often used Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles and also the Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems for attacking Ukrainian territory. He added, "Around 55 to 60 per cent of Russia's pre-war stocks have been used to date." According to Skibitsky, Russia used the most ballistic missiles for the Iskander complex.

He also stated that Russia has a large stockpile of old Soviet weapons, including Kh-22 cruise missiles, that Russia had already used twice from the territory of Belarus. The country also has a set of Smerch, Uragan rockets, aerial bombs, and other cruise missiles.

Over 30 nations sent lethal military assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin has said that since the onset of Russian Aggression on Ukraine, over 30 countries have sent lethal military assistance to Ukraine. He further informed that the US has committed more than $2.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, which includes 12 HIMARS multiple-launched rocket systems.

The Defence Secretary stated that they will ensure that Ukraine is equipped with technology and ammunition to defend itself against Russian forces.

US to send Cold War-era A-10 Warthog Air Support Jets to Ukraine

The US on Wednesday hinted that it has not ruled out the idea of transferring A-10 Warthog ground attack jets to Kyiv. "We will be open to discussions with Ukraine on what their requirements are and how we might be able to satisfy them," the Secretary of US Air Force, Frank Kendall was quoted as saying by Sky News.

The top official of the American Air Force informed that the 'A-10 Warthog' close air support planes are among those warcraft that the US is planning to discard from its stock to invest more in technologically developed programmes, moving away from the Soviet era combat jets.